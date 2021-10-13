Police probing two keyless BMW car thefts in south and east Belfast

The PSNI are appealing for information after two keyless car thefts in south and east Belfast.

Police said the two incidents happened across Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

It is not known whether the two incidents are directly connected, but police said both incidents involved the vehicles being taken without any access to the owner’s car keys.

Officers said a grey BMW M4 was stolen from a house at Royal Lodge Road in the east of the city, while a grey BMW M5 was taken from a home at Ishbel Mews in south Belfast.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either incidents to contact them.

PSNI Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at around 2.45am this morning, Wednesday 13th October, of a grey coloured BMW M4 having been stolen from a house at Royal Lodge Road in east Belfast.

“A man wearing a balaclava was seen in the vicinity of the property at the time.

“A grey coloured BMW M5 was also reported to have been taken from a house at Ishbel Mews in south Belfast sometime between 10pm on Tuesday 12th October, and 8am today, Wednesday.

“Both vehicles were taken without any access to the owner’s car keys. Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist, particularly any dash cam footage, to contact us.

“Or, if you were in either of these two areas at the time, and saw any suspicious activity, we would be keen to hear from you.

“The number to call us 101, and the reference number is 118 of 13/10/21.”

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”