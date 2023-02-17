Police raid house in north Belfast in search of Provisional IRA clothing

Items have been seized from a house in north Belfast by police searching for Provisional IRA clothing.

The property in the Ardoyne area of of the city was raided on Friday morning in relation to alleged breaches of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Police received information that a number of people were believed to be wearing items of paramilitary clothing at a funeral last Boxing Day.

“Namely the Provisional IRA,” PSNI Detective Inspector Dane said.

“The individuals were part of a funeral cortege walking on a public street in north Belfast on Monday December 26, 2022.

“From this morning’s search, a number of items were seized for examination.”

The PSNI said it is committed to investigating, and disrupting, the criminal activity of individuals and groups.

"This includes organised crime, paramilitary and terrorist groups, and is irrespective of location, background, religion, or political affiliation,” Det Insp Dane added,

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and are keen to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”