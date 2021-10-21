Police raid Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in suspected misconduct in public office probe

Councillors were left shocked yesterday after police raided the headquarters of Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Several plainclothes detectives from the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch stormed The Braid at Bridge Street in Ballymena.

The PSNI said the operation was part of an investigation into suspected offences of misconduct in public office and under the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

It is understood computer equipment and documents were removed by police from the building.

Chair of the council’s audit and scrutiny committee, councillor Keith Turner, said the committee has been investigating “certain allegations” and he believes the search could be linked.

However, as it is a live investigation, Mr Turner declined to go into any more detail.

The PSNI said: “As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said it was fully assisting the police with their enquiries.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, council is unable to comment further at this time,” it added.

Yesterday’s police raid is the latest in a series of events to rock Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A probe was launched after the council withdrew workers from Larne Port in February over alleged loyalist threats, despite a PSNI assessment finding there was no serious danger to staff at the harbour.

Days earlier council chief executive Anne Donaghy had written to the Cabinet Office about the matter.

On the advice of three DUP MPs, she set out her concerns about how Brexit was affecting port business, alleged threats against staff and sinister graffiti.

She had previously claimed to have signed it on behalf of Solace, a body representing all council chief executives.

When the letter was leaked, however, it was found to contain no reference to Solace.

In September a report by the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was sent to the Public Services Ombudsman.

It claimed an inquiry into the withdrawal of port staff had been “misled” by council representatives.

Meanwhile, Ms Donaghy, who is currently on sick leave, issued legal letters last month threatening action against people she claimed were involved in an online campaign against her.

The TUV’s Timothy Gaston, who was present during the search, described the council as a “shambles” and called on mayor William McCaughey to make a public statement on yesterday’s police operation.

“Once again, as an elected member, I am left dumbfounded that no communication has been provided to elected members explaining the visible PSNI activity in our headquarters,” Mr Gaston wrote in an open letter to the mayor.

“Please confirm the following: what was the nature of today’s visit? Was there a warrant for entry? Was any staff member interviewed? Did the PSNI remove any documents or data as part of their search?

“While other elected members are content to bury their head in the sand or fail to acknowledge the seriousness of the ongoing issues, I will continue to press for transparency for the ratepayer.”

Mr Turner, who is the UUP’s group leader in Mid and East Antrim, said any allegations made by council staff or councillors will be investigated thoroughly by the audit and scrutiny committee and will follow due process.

“Nothing will be set aside,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We have been investigating certain allegations and I take it this is part of that investigation that has been ongoing for the last few months.

“I’m aware there are other allegations that have been made and I don’t know if this is a part of those, but I suspect — although I have had no official confirmation — that this is part of the investigations that have been going on for some time.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough deputy mayor Matthew Armstrong said it was concerning to see police carry out a raid in The Braid headquarters.

“All we can do is follow due process and cooperate with whatever investigation the police have launched,” Mr Armstrong he added.

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said he was shocked following the PSNI raid.

He added it was the “latest in a long line of incidents” that have “dragged the name of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council through the mud”.

“I hope the PSNI investigation brings matters to a conclusion and that the council can get back to what matters, which is working for local people,” he said.