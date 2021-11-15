Police raid on North Antrim UDA recovers suspected home-made firearm, cash and balaclavas

The items were recovered on Monday as part of an investigation into the North Antrim UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce have seized a suspected home-made firearm, ammunition, cash, multiple mobile devices and suspected illegal cigarettes.

The raid was carried out as part of an investigation into violent criminal activity linked to the North Antrim UDA.

Over 50 balaclavas were also recovered and a vehicle seized for examination after searches in Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine on Monday.

Five people arrested earlier today in connection with the matter remain in custody for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe the weapon and ammunition recovered are similar to those used in recent shooting attacks against members of the North Antrim community and this operation has undoubtedly frustrated the activity of individuals linked to North Antrim UDA who attempt to control communities through intimidation and fear of violence.”

They added: “We know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals and would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.