Police raid UDA cannabis factory in Co Antrim- plants worth £90k seized

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) has uncovered a large cannabis factory linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Police estimate the plants discovered in Carrickfergus have a street value of around £90,000.

The plants, which were a combination of mature plants and seedlings, were discovered during a search of vacant licensed premises and two residential properties in the town.

The search operation was part of an ongoing operation into criminality linked to South East Antrim UDA.

The cannabis factory in Carrickfergus.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “The substantial number of cannabis plants seized demonstrates that members of South East Antrim UDA are steeped in drugs criminality.

"Ironically and hypocritically, the same people involved in the supply of cannabis and other drugs within the Carrickfergus community, are the very people carrying out paramilitary style attacks on drugs dealers within the area.

“Today the PCTF has prevented hundreds of cannabis plants from being cultivated and circulated in the area and having the potential to harm local people. Buying and using cannabis, even on a casual or recreational basis, can cause huge damage to people and communities."

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs or those involved in paramilitarism should contact police on 101.