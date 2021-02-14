Police receive report of suspicious device in Londonderry

The PSNI has urged the public not to touch any suspicious objects

Police in Londonderry have urged the public not to touch any suspicious objects they come across in the Ballyarnett area of the city.

The PSNI received a report that a device had been left in the Racecourse Road/Paddock Lane area.

Officers are currently making a number of enquiries into the report and would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the area contact police by calling 101.