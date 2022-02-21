Police recover body of missing man Raymond ‘Rainbow’ Gracey from Comber River

The PSNI has identified a body recovered from Comber River as that of 55-year-old missing man Raymond Gracey.

The body was discovered on Monday morning.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course, however, at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The family of Mr Gracey have been informed.

Police had earlier said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Raymond ‘Rainbow’ Gracey who had gone missing from the Comber area of Newtownards.

Mr Gracey was last seen heading in the direction of Ards on Sunday morning, February 20 and had not returned home.

A Twitter user paid tribute to Mr Gracey saying: “Raymond ‘Rainbow’ was known by everyone from Comber. He has always been about the town since we were weans.

"This is a terrible day and he will be so missed. Condolences to his family and friends. Such sad news.”