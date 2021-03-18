Police recover potential 'timing unit' on Connswater Greenway in east Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/03/2021 Police carried out a number of searches on the Greenway in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue in Belfast this morning

The PSNI have recovered what is being described as a "possible timing unit", after an investigation on the Connswater Greenway in east Belfast on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue in the area, close to a popular stretch of the urban walking trail which cuts through the east of the city.

It is believed the object was first discovered by a member of the public, before police later recovered the object and proceeded to carried out a number of searches.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police carried out a number of searches on the Greenway in the vicinity of Woodcot Avenue in Belfast this morning after a suspicious object was recovered from the water yesterday.

"The object, described as a possible timing unit, was found by members of the public and subsequently seized by police for examination."