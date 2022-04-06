Police recover viable device during overnight security alert in west Belfast

A viable device has been recovered by police following a security alert in west Belfast overnight.

A number of families were evacuated from Moor Park Mews in west Belfast following a security alert in the area late on Tuesday evening.

The PSNI confirmed a suspicious object discovered has been declared a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

Sinn Fein Councillor Matt Garrett described the alert as “disgraceful”.

"A number of residents have been moved out of their houses. This isn't the first time this has happened, it happened a couple of years ago in the same location,” he said.

"Disgraceful actions nobody needs this in this area, it is a quiet area and there have been people needlessly moved out of their homes. Totally disgraceful actions on a cold night. It is totally unacceptable.”

PSNI Inspector Moutray said: “Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes, and cordons have been lifted.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1770 of 05/04/22.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”