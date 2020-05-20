Police release images of three men as part of investigation into fraudulent ATM transactions in Belfast

Police investigating a series of fraudulent ATM transactions in Belfast have released images of three men detectives wish to speak to.

Detectives are carrying out a "complex and lengthy investigation" into the transactions which occurred between August 24 and August 28 in 2018.

They are now trying to identify three men who they believe may have information which could assist with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said, “The identification of these males is of vital importance to this investigation, as they may have information that can help us. I am appealing to anyone who can help identify these individuals to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 820 16/10/2018.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”