Police release images of two suspects in Belfast burglary

Police have released images of two men following a burglary in south Belfast last year.

On August 14 2019 police received a report that earlier that month, on August 6, the male occupant of a house on Wolseley Street was waken at around 6am by two men in his bedroom, one of whom was armed with a machete.

The suspects ransacked the house and made off with a television set and a sum of money.

Police have now issued two images of the suspects in a bid to locate the pair.

Detective Constable McVeagh said: "Our investigation into this incident continues, and we have released these two images today and would appeal to the individuals pictured, or anyone who believes they knows them, to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 497 14/08/19."

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."