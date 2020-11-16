Police release nine images of people wanted in connection with Belfast bonfire attack

Riot Police and contractors remove wood for a bonfire in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have released nine new images of people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack on police at a Bonfire in west Belfast.

Officers came under attack while assisting the removal of bonfire material in the Distillery Street area on August 8.

During the incident came under attack with petrol bombs, heavy masonry and vehicle parts. Injuries ranged from concussion to back, head and neck injuries.

Twenty nine officers suffered injuries as a result of the attack.

To date nine people have been charged in connection with the incident, while police have reported a further five people to the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney said police are committed to identifying those involved and bringing all offenders before the Courts.

"By releasing these further images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them," she said.

“It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to Police at Musgrave police station by calling the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”