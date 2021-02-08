Police release two men as McClean murder investigation continues

Daniel McClean was shot dead in north Belfast last week

Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of Daniel ‘Danny’ McClean in north Belfast have been released unconditionally.

The two men, aged 46 and 38, were detained in the city on Friday and taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

Danny McClean was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car in the driveway of a guesthouse on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast last week.

The shooting was reported to police shortly after 8pm and McClean, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and previously served in the British Army.

McClean was expelled from the gang two years ago amid informant allegations. He was on bail facing arms charges and staying in a nearby bail hostel at the time of his murder.

The two men were released on Monday and police enquiries are continuing.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “People arrested under The Terrorism Act must either be charged, released unconditionally or reported to the PPS - bail is not permitted under this legislation.

“Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm.”