Police renew appeal for info into Derry robbery that left bookie shop worker shaken last month

Police have renewed an appeal for information in their investigation of a robbery in Derry that left the staff member of a bookmakers shaken last month.

On Saturday March 26, a man entered the shop on Lecky Road in the city, attacked the perspex screen at the counter with an unidentified object and demanded money.

Police said the incident happened at around 4.10pm.

The suspect is described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey-hooded top and dark-coloured bottoms. A sum of money was handed over to the man who then fled.

As part of the investigation into this incident, detectives at Strand Road have since arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: "This was a despicable incident which must have been terrifying for the staff member. While the staff member wasn't physically hurt, you can imagine how distressing this ordeal has been for them.

"I'm appealing to anyone with information, or anyone who was driving on the Lecky Road at the time of the incident, and who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact our detectives at Strand Road."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1167 26/03/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/