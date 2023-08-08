Police renew appeal for information on Co Tyrone assault after two men released on bail

A teenager remains in hospital following the incident.

Two men have been released on bail pending further enquiries

The PSNI have renewed an appeal for information on an assault in Co Tyrone that has left a man in his late teens in hospital.

Two men aged 29 and 32 arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The teenager remains in hospital following the incident.

"PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "It was reported just after 2.40am that there was an injured man in the Irish Street area.

"Officers attended, and at this time, it is believed there was an altercation between a number of people. One man, aged in his late teens, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"We are aware of video footage on social media and would ask that people not share this, but instead, provide us with any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage they have that may help with our investigation.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we would reiterate our appeal to anyone who was in the Irish Street area of Dungannon at around 2.30am-2.45am that night, who may have seen anything that could assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 7/8/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”