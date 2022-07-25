Police renew appeal for missing man Dean Patton, 10 years after he was last seen in Portrush

Ten years after the disappearance of a young man last seen in Portrush, police have made a renewed appeal for information.

Dean Patton, who was 24 when he went missing on the evening of July 25, 2012, was last seen on CCTV at a Nisa store in the seaside resort. The PSNI said he was last reported as being seen close to the Eglinton Hotel.

He had only recently moved out of the family home he shared with parents, John and Linda. Dean suffered from mental health issues.

"It has now been a decade since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them,” said Detective Inspector McKenna of Coleraine PSNI station.

"Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.”

A week before his disappearance Dean moved from the family home to supported living accommodation in Portrush.

In the immediate aftermath of his disappearance, his mother Linda said he was happy with his new independence.

"It's totally out of character for Dean to not get in touch, we as a family are finding it really hard to cope, it's just up and down, it's terrible and my husband is in pieces. We're just taking one minute at a time."

Over 100 volunteers assisted police and the Bann Community Search and Rescue team in looking for Dean on land and at sea.

For the first time here, special drones were brought into help scour the area's coastline in the weeks after Dean went missing.

In an interview several years after Dean's disappearance, his uncle Gerry said: "They have interviewed people. There was talk somebody reporting seeing Dean getting put in to a car but nothing has happened from that.

"The police don't seem to have any leads whatsoever."

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.