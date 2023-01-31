Police renew appeal over Botanic Gardens stabbing

Police carry out searches after a man was stabbed in Belfast's Botanic Gardens on Monday afternoon (Pacemaker).

The PSNI is continuing to appeal for information in relation to a report of a stabbing in the Botanic Gardens area of south Belfast on Monday.

Botanic Gardens which had been closed has since reopened.

On Monday at around 4pm, an 18-year-old male was stabbed in both thighs and the groin in the park.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The attacker has been described as in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8 in height, with police asking anyone who may have footage of the incident or witnessed it to contact them.

Sinn Fein councillor John Gormley said it was “very worrying and concerning”.

“Obviously a knife attack at any time is a dreadful thing, but Botanic Gardens is heavily used by young people and families. There is a school nearby which means parents access it with their children. It’s a very busy area,” he said.

Green Party councillor Aine Groogan expressed concern about the incident.

She said: “It’s incredibly worrying and you can understand why people are worried, but very little is known at the minute.

"I don’t think we should blow it out of proportion, but it doesn’t take away how serious the situation is and how scary it must have been for those involved,” she said.

Police enquiries are continuing, and anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have captured mobile phone footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.