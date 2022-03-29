Police reopen Finaghy Train Station as suspicious object recovered for ‘further forensic examinations’

Translink also confirm the train line has since reopened

The scene at Finaghy Road north, south Belfast, where police and ATO are attending a security alert: Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A security alert at Finaghy Train Station in south Belfast is now over after police confirmed a suspicious object at the scene has been made safe and taken away for further examination.

PSNI and ATO spent several hours at the scene on Finaghy Road North, with a number of local residents having to be evacuated from their homes.

The PSNI thanked the public for their patience.

Translink also confirmed the train line was closed for a time between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn as a result of the incident.

Translink said commuters can expect knock-on delays on Tuesday afternoon.

Balmoral Sinn Fein councillor Geraldine McAteer earlier said the PSNI had been doing a “very good job in the area making sure people are safe”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Hagan said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object at 11.40am today (Tuesday 29th March).

"The object was made safe by ammunition technical officers and has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes, have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience.

"The road has now fully re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1136 of 14/06/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

It follows another security alert in the Campsie area of Londonderry this morning which caused the closure of a Covid-19 testing centre.

Police later declared a suspicious object had been “nothing untoward”.