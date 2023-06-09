Police respond to report of man with gun in Co Tyrone

PSNI officers who responded to reports of a man with a gun in Co Tyrone do not believe a firearm was present.

A man has been arrested for public order offences and wasting police time following the incident in the Strathroy area of Omagh on Friday evening.

Police responded immediately to look for and apprehend the suspect after being informed that a man had a firearm in the area.

“No gun was found and we now do not believe there ever was a gun,” the PSNI posted on Facebook.

"There is no ongoing risk in the area, and we apologise to those playing sports nearby who had to stop their game due to safety concerns whilst police dealt with the incident.”