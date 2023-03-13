Police responding to report of explosive device in west Belfast

No road closures are in place at present.

The PSNI have warned the public to be vigilant

Police have carried out aerial searches following reports an explosive device has been left in west Belfast.

The PSNI are currently conducting a number of enquiries after a report that an explosive device has been left in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass.

"Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 788 13/03/23,” said a spokesperson.

No roads have been closed at this time.