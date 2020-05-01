Police return to Belfast scene of Emma Jane McParland murder in leaflet appeal

PSNI officers investigating the killing of a Belfast mother have launched a leaflet appeal as part of the murder investigation.

Emma Jane McParland (39) was found dead at her Haywood Avenue flat in south Belfast on April 22.

She had sustained stab wounds in the fatal attack.

Her 21-year-old son, Jordan Kennedy, has been charged with the murder and is currently in custody on remand.

On Friday detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team distributing over 250 leaflets to residents in the vicinity of where Ms McParland lived as part of its ongoing murder probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney, the senior investigating officer, said: “My investigation into this murder is progressing and as part of this, detectives from my team are delivering over 250 leaflets to people living in the Kimberley Street, Blackwood Street, Deramore Avenue and Haywood Avenue areas.

"Emma Jane died from injuries following stabbing in the early hours of last Wednesday morning."

He added: “I am asking people living in the area to think back to last Wednesday about anything unusual they saw or heard.

"I am also asking people in the area to bring forward any mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, vehicle dash cam footage or any photos, as well as any information they may have."

The officer continued: “We do not need to keep your mobile phone or device as any photos, videos or footage can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal by logging onto https://mipp.police.uk Scroll down and select the PSNI crest, click on the appeal relating to Emma Jane McParland and submit your information.

"However, if you would prefer to speak to someone in person, please contact the incident room on 101, extension 28371."

He added: “I am also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am on the 22nd April and saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Mr McCartney stressed the death had left Ms McParland's loved ones devastated.

"My thoughts are very much with Emma Jane’s family and friends at this tragic time," he said.