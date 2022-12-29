Police reveal 5,600 reports of scams across Northern Ireland in 2022

Here are five top tips for avoiding scams

There have been 5,600 reports of attempted scams and scams reported to the police across Northern Ireland in 2022, it has been revealed.

Revealing the stark figure, the PSNI said the biggest individual loss from a scam this year was £350,000 by a victim who was targeted in a cryptocurrency investment scam.

The end of year statistics released from the police also shows an estimates £19m yearly loss as a result of the thousands of scams.

Speaking about the figures, chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership and PSNI Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said the impact of scamming can have “life-long consequences” for victims.

“We should never lose sight of the fact that behind every loss, no matter what it has been, is a person or a business owner who has been taken advantage of in the most despicable and callous way,” he said.

"The biggest amount of money we have seen lost this year has been a person who lost £350,000 as a result of a cryptocurrency investment scam. These may seem like a good way to boost savings, however, they are often high-risk investments with limited regulation or safeguards.

"Most frauds and scams are committed at distance, with criminals exploiting communication networks through phones, social media, emails or text messages.

"These can include impersonation scams, where people are contacted online through WhatsApp, via text or online on Facebook, investment and romance scams and, more recently, cost of living scams.”

Figures about scams in Northern Ireland have been released (Photo: PSNI)

While the police said there has been an increase in the reporting of scams, from around 1,400 offences being reported to The Police Service in 2011-12 up to around 5,300 in the last financial year, the PSNI chief said there is still under reporting among some groups.

“I see how some people are more willing to report frauds and scams to the Police Service, but we do still see evidence of under-reporting in particular in those aged 19-39 years old,” Mr Pollock added.

“Due to the advances in technology, criminals can find their way into someone’s home, and access their banking and personal date without physically having to go to someone’s door.

"It’s important to remember anyone can be targeted by a scam and criminals will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in, but the core is the same - they’re trying to get your personal and financial details.

"In recent months, we've also seen fake offers of refunds on utility bills, energy tariff discounts, energy rebates, tax rebates and cost of living payments all used by criminals.

“All of these scams are an attempt to get your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth and who you bank with for your loss and their gain. This can then be used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial."

Five top tips for avoiding scams:

1) Never click on links in text messages from someone you do not know.

2) Never call or text suspicious numbers back.

3) Never ever transfer money to someone you do not know or have not met.

4) Always delete texts requesting personal or financial information or bank account details.

5) Forward scam texts to 7726 – the free scam text reporting service.