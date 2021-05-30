Police reviewing evidence after west Belfast parade
Gareth Cross
Police have said they are reviewing evidence after a notified parade in west Belfast on Sunday.
The parade took place in the Divis area and police were in attendance to carry out an evidence gathering operation.
"Police will now review all evidence gathered and if any offences are detected, a police investigation will be carried out,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
After the recent lifting of coronavirus regulations groups of up to 500 people are allowed to safely gather outdoors.