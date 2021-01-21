Police revisit scene of Belfast Multi-Cultural Association racist arson attack

Police have revisited the scene of an arson attack at a property used by the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association.

A fundraising campaign launched following the fire last Friday at the charity’s premises on Donegall Pass has raised more than £69,000 to help them continue their work.

Police are investigating the attack as a racially motivated hate crime. The building was being used as a food bank, with volunteers distributing packages to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “As part of our investigation, which has included door to door enquiries, community engagement and a review of CCTV, we are continuing to appeal for information.”

Police carry out follow up enquiries following a fire at the Multi Cultural Association on Donegal Pass on January 21st 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Officers on Thursday night were stopping and speaking with motorists and any pedestrians who may have been in the area at the same time last week to see if anyone has any information that could help identify those involved.

The PSNI said officers were in appropriate PPE and mindful of current regulations to keep themselves and the public safe.

Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick added: “I am also grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who are offering a reward of up to £5,000 to anyone providing information directly and anonymously to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons linked to this incident.

“This fire, which resulted in serious damage to the building, took place on Thursday evening, 14 January. It’s believed the fire was started deliberately, and we are treating it as a hate crime.

“Those who worked in or volunteered in the centre were providing much needed support to the local community. This criminal incident is unacceptable and we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and put them before the courts.”

It comes as a Belfast City Council committee has also agreed to engage with the Waterfront Hall to allow the BMCA temporary accommodation.

Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn forwarded a motion at the Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd Shareholders’ Committee meeting this week. The committee agreed, and it will go now to the full council in February for ratification.

Police carry out follow up enquiries following a fire at the Multi Cultural Association on Donegal Pass on January 21st 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Councillor Flynn said: “This was a disgusting attack on an association doing good work for people across our city. Just hours before the arson attack, volunteers were working within the BMCA premises to put together food parcels for others within our community.

“It’s right that our council shows solidarity with the staff and volunteers of the BMCA and by extension, black and minority ethnic people across the city. I have suggested that council officers explore the feasibility of making the Ulster Hall or Waterfront Hall available to the BMCA on a temporary basis.

“The council is exploring the idea at present and continuing to engage with the BMCA on what their needs are, as they attempt to get back on their feet and continue their vital work.

“I’m really encouraged by how our city and its citizens have responded to this horrible attack. Those who carried out the attack don’t represent us — the outpouring of support since Friday shows the true spirit and nature of the people of our city.”

Police carryout followup enquiries following a fire at the Multi Cultural Association on Donegal Pass on January 21st 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The motion reads: “This council recognises the important work of the Belfast Multi Cultural Association in delivering vital services to communities across Belfast, and expresses its solidarity after the racist attacks on their premises.”

A statement on the BMCA Facebook page expressed thanks for the outpouring of support. “This past week we have received a lot of support. We want you all to know we are greatly touched,” it read.

“BMCA has promised to keep doing what we have been doing. Whilst we do not have our communal space to congregate and to offer support to each other. We are doing our best to ensure the people we engage with are supported as best as possible.”

Quoting the American Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s performance at this week’s Presidential inauguration, the statement added: “There is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on 101 quoting 1626 of 14/01/21. Or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111