Police sealed off a large area in the Crochan area of the Rathgill estate, in Bangor.

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a man aged in his 20s in Co Down.

The body was found in a garden in Crochan Court in Bangor on Tuesday, January 28.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death but was later released on bail.

Following a post mortem examination the man was released unconditionally.