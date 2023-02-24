Police say £94k stolen from cash machine at Co Tyrone shop

Police have said a “substantial sum of money” was taken during a cash machine theft in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.

It was reported at 6am on Friday that an attempt had been made overnight to gain access to the ATM outside a shop in the Ballygawley Road area.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Following our enquiries today, we can confirm that an estimated £94,000 has been taken."

Police were at the scene early this morning.

Cordons were in place as it appeared that a side door had been forced open, with damage also caused to the walls of the ATM structure.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area between midnight and 4.30am and saw what happened to get in touch.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the wider Cabragh area last night to call them on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.