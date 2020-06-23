Police say missing Noah Donohoe (14) may have head injury after abandoning clothing

Noah Donohoe (14). He was last seen in Premier Drive, North Belfast on Sunday night. He was on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a khaki green North face jacket & grey shorts. If you see him contact police on 101 with ref - 1619 of 21/06/20

Search and rescue teams in north Belfast search for missing Noah Donohoe on June 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

It's believed missing Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe may have a head injury after falling off his bike and abandoning his clothing, police have said in an urgent appeal.

The 14-year-old left his home in south Belfast on Sunday at around 5.30pm and there have been increasing concerns for his welfare.

Noah left his home on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-die blue hoody, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack.

He was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm and on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after.

Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5.57pm.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.

“There have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.08pm on Sunday."

A man leading a team of volunteers searching for a missing Belfast schoolboy has said he is “growing increasingly concerned”.

Extensive searches are being carried out by the Community Rescue Service (CRS) — a voluntary organisation which is Northern Ireland’s only low-land search team.

Residents in the Shore Road area reported on Tuesday that police officers had been in the area checking back gardens of property.

Sean McCarry, regional commander of the CRS, appealed for the public’s help in finding Noah.

He said the search was set to expand. “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Noah. We would ask members of the public to keep an eye out for him and if they see anything please report it to police immediately,” he said.

Mr McCarry said that 50 rescue service volunteers had been involved in the search, which would widen its geographical scope.

“Our team is continuing to search the wider Shore Road, north Belfast area,” he explained.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, the Deputy Lord Mayor, said it was a “worrying and distressing time” for Noah’s family.

He urged people to check open spaces and report any sightings urgently.

North Belfast councillor JJ Magee urged the public to pass whatever information they can to police so the teenager can be found.

“Our thoughts are with Noah’s family and hopefully the young boy is found safe and well,” the Sinn Fein member said.

“Anybody with any information, or any of his friends, please, please give that information to the family or police.”

The PSNI has asked the public to contact them immediately if they have any knowledge of Noah’s whereabouts.

A police spokesman explained: “If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.”