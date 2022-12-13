Police Scotland treating ‘up the Ra’ abuse directed towards Edwin Poots on flight as ‘hate crime’

Police Scotland has confirmed they are treating the verbal abuse of DUP MLA Edwin Poots on a plane at the weekend as a “hate crime”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Scottish Police also described the incident which happened on a flight from Glasgow to Belfast International on Saturday evening as “sectarian abuse”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Saturday, 12 December, police received a report of a man subjected to sectarian abuse earlier that evening at Glasgow Airport. Enquiries are ongoing into this hate crime.”

Mr Poots contacted a friend after being verbally abused on the plane and they arranged for police to be waiting when the flight landed in Belfast, it has emerged.

The incident happened as he was boarding the easyJet flight.

It is understood that, as Mr Poots was making his way to his seat, a male passenger shouted ‘Up the RA’ at him.

Mr Poots made a complaint to the staff onboard the flight and it is believed that the passenger was spoken to.

In video footage obtained by the Belfast Telegraph, airport police officers can be seen on board the aircraft as it touched down at Belfast International Airport.

The male member of staff can also be heard explaining to passengers that the police “have not been summoned by us, which is usually the case”.

“There has been an event that took place on board the aircraft which police are now dealing with,” the staff member added.

The former agriculture minister said the issue was now under investigation by the police and confirmed he did not wish to say anything which could impact this.

When asked if the passenger in question had used the phrase ‘Up the Ra’, Mr Poots replied “yes”.

“A passenger engaged in verbal abuse and obviously the police were there on arrival,” he added. “This is a matter for the police now and for their investigation.”

It is understood that Mr Poots messaged a friend after taking his seat and they rang ahead and reported the incident.

Police were waiting on the plane when it landed at Belfast International Airport and spoke to the passenger in question and the matter is now under investigation.

The incident marks the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the phrase ‘up the Ra’, which is also used in the Wolfe Tones song Celtic Symphony.

The PSNI was unable to say how many, if any, people have been charged with making sectarian comments, saying it falls under a number of potential offences including disorderly behaviour and breach of the peace.

Police also spoke to four people who were involved in singing in an Orange Hall mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey in June of this year, but to date no one has been charged.