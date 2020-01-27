Police seal off two areas after woman gives birth on Dublin street

Gardai have sealed off the scene where the woman went into labour on the corner of Linenhall Street and North King Street Photo: Gerry Mooney

Police sealed off two scenes in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning after a distressed woman gave birth on a city street corner.

Passers-by came to the aid of the woman as she went into labour on the corner of Linenhall Street and North King Street near the north quays at around 1am.

But in her distressed state the woman is believed to have carried her baby 1km away to Inns Quay before being picked up by an ambulance at the Four Courts.

The ambulance had been called by concerned members of the public.

One witness said he heard a woman screaming on the street at around 1am.

“At first I thought it was horseplay, but she kept screaming so I looked out,” said the man.

“I saw a lady who was very distressed and people running to her. There were four people who crossed the road to her, and a man in a car stopped too.

“They were giving her scarves and clothes. There was a lot of material changing hands and people were pointing down on the street,” he explained.

“I didn't fully understand what was going on, and then the woman walked away and the people who had helped her were putting their hands to their heads as if they were in panic. I could see someone on a phone,” he added.

It is understood that one of the concerned people who had come to the woman's aid followed her while directing emergency services, and she was treated by an ambulance crew at Inns Quay before being taken to hospital.

The woman is believed to have carried her baby 1km before being picked up by an ambulance at the Four Court Photo: Gerry Mooney

The woman and the baby are now in good care and are understood to be well.

The area where the woman gave birth is a cold street corner in a landscape of pavements, walls and railings.

Gardai sealed off the scene, as well as where the woman was met by the ambulance.

While they are not being treated as crime scenes, Gardai were gathering information this morning at both scenes as per protocol to help establish the facts of the matter.