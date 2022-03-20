Police search for man ‘in navy dressing gown’ after stabbing in south Belfast

The alleyway between Damascus Street and Jerusalem Street in the Holylands were a male had been stabbed on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Peter Morrison

A stabbing in Belfast’s main student area – said to have been carried out in broad daylight by a man in a dressing gown – that left a man badly injured has been condemned.

Police are appealing for information after the attack in south Belfast’s Holylands area on Saturday.

Officers received a report at 2.15pm that a man had been stabbed in an alleyway between Damascus Street and Jerusalem Street by a man "who was dressed in a navy dressing gown”.

Inspector Philip McCullagh said: “The victim suffered stab wounds to his stomach and left shoulder, which required a number of stitches. The suspect is described as being in his 40s, around 5ft 5ins in height, with very short dark hair.

"He made off in the direction of the Ormeau Road.”

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown condemned the attack.

Mr McKeown said: "This is a shocking incident to happen in broad daylight and is the latest in a number of knife crimes in South Belfast.

"There has been a heavy police presence in the Holylands area in recent days around St Patrick's Day, but I understand that this incident took place in an entry.

"As we look to transform the area over the longer term, the last thing we need is violent incidents like this, and I condemn it completely. Knives have no place on our streets and I urge anyone with information to contact the police.

"I hope the victim makes a full recovery.”

The Holylands is often plagued by anti social behaviour around St Patrick’s week.

Last week, the PSNI seized 1,600 units of alcohol in Belfast over the course of St Patrick's Day.

Seven arrests were made in the city centre and Holyland areas on Thursday, and Friday morning.

Mr McCullagh said a police investigation is underway” and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Agincourt area of south Belfast or who noticed anything untoward at the time the incident took place to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1164 19/03/22”.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/