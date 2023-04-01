Police search property in Comber as part of ongoing drugs feud investigation

The search was carried out under the Terrorism Act.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down have conducted a search at a property in Comber.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers conducted a search of a property in the Comber area under the Terrorism Act. A small quantity of suspected Class B Controlled drugs and a mobile device were recovered and have taken away for further forensic examination.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It comes after a UDA gang involved in a feud in North Down has said the dispute will only come to an end when 20 people — named on a list handed to a restorative justice group — leave Northern Ireland.

The threats to 20 people allegedly linked to the South East Antrim UDA faction follow an incident in a shopping centre in Newtownards on Friday when members of the breakaway faction attacked a rival loyalist in front of horrified shoppers.

It was reported earlier this week that the former SEA UDA faction were refusing to leave North Down, saying they would instead fight back.

DRUG FEUD: UDA gang demands 20 people leave Northern Ireland for loyalist feud to finish

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said loyalist gangsters cannot be allowed to terrorise communities.

He said: “These people have no place in our society, their existence has never been justified and they are little more than drug dealers and common criminals, existing only to line their own pockets, without a care for the people they falsely claim to represent.

“This situation is quickly spiralling out of control and I would urge the PSNI to step up their response and restore calm in these communities.

“I understand that police are in a difficult situation, but we need to shatter the illusion these groups have that they hold any power or influence in these areas.”