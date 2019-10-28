Police search Tyrone quarry for murdered Charlotte Murray

Detectives investigating the murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray are to begin searches for her body this week.

The 34-year-old was last seen by her family and friends seven years ago. Earlier this month, her former fiance, Coleraine-born chef Johnny Miller, was convicted of her murder, which police say happened some time between October 31 and November 2, 2012.

Her body has never been found. Speaking on Monday, detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said police will be carrying out searches in the Benburb area of Co Tyrone, including a flooded quarry.

A digger has been brought in to allow the quarry to be drained and its floor searched.

"This has been an area of significant interest throughout my investigation and today’s searches are following a detailed review of all of the information available to me from my investigation and the subsequent trial," he said.

“One man has already been convicted of Charlotte’s murder and he is due to be sentenced next month but Charlotte’s body is still missing.

“Charlotte’s family and friends have suffered greatly from the time when she was last in contact with them, seven years ago. I want to recover her body and allow her loved ones to finally put her to rest. They deserve to be able to say their goodbyes."

DCI Corrigan said specialist divers had searched the area previously, however he wanted to drain the quarry so an "extensive search can be carried out of the quarry floor".

"I am as determined as ever to bring Charlotte’s remains home to her family and I need to satisfy myself that every avenue has been explored," he added.

“If there is anyone out there who knows where Charlotte’s remains are, or has any information that could be of use to me, please contact detectives on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 which is 100% anonymous.

Seven years have now passed and it is important that we bring Charlotte’s family the closure that any grieving family deserves. DCI Corrigan

Speaking following Johnny Miller's conviction, Charlotte Murray's family said they believe he was controlling her.

"Johnny Miller took her away from us. She moved in with him just a couple of months after they met, miles away from where we all lived in Omagh, and then she was gone," Charlotte's identical twin Denise said.

"It would be the odd phone call or a message on Facebook. We didn't even know exactly where she lived.

"We're convinced he was controlling her, and she once asked my mum if she still loved her. Why would she ask her that? We think he put it in her head.

"Then Charlotte got a call late at night over something to do with me, and he went mad. She was upset with me then because they'd argued, and we fell out.

"That was March 2012 and we never spoke again. I thought it would blow over, but before we got a chance to make it up, it was too late."