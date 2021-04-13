Police searches across Northern Ireland seize mistreated dogs alongside cannabis and cash

Searches by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) on Tuesday have seized a number of mistreated dogs, alongside a quantity of suspected cannabis and over £10,000 in cash.

The searches took place across Belfast, Hillsborough and Millisle with the PCTF assisted by officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing teams and Tactical Support Units.

Police said the dogs had "serious injuries", but were now receiving veterinary treatment. They also seized a "substantial" quantity of suspected cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

In a statement, PSNI Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “The PCTF along with our District Policing Colleagues are committed to tackling the harm caused by all types of criminality which is perpetrated by those linked to paramilitary and ogranised crime.

"I would appeal to members of the public with information in relation to crime to contact 101 and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”