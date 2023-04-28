Police searches in Newtownards and Comber linked to east Belfast UVF

Detectives investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the east Belfast UVF conducted searches at business and residential properties in the Newtownards and Comber areas on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Thompson from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, explained that during searches, a number of items were seized including a quantity of cash, a number of high-value watches, electrical items and suspected drugs paraphernalia, which will be examined in due course.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society,” he added.

The PSNI appealed to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist its investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”