Police searching for arsonist believed to have set fire to north Belfast apartment block

The scene at Antrim Close in north Belfast where police are treating a fire at an apartment block as arson. Press Eye.

A fire at a north Belfast apartment block on Tuesday morning is believed to have been started deliberately.

Inspector Moutray from the PSNI said: “A report was received at around 4.25am of a fire at a property in the Antrim Close area.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the NI Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire and evacuated the building.

“It is believed at this stage that the fire, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, was started after accelerant was poured over the front door of one of the flats in the building. Smoke damage was caused throughout the property.

“Fortunately, there was no one home at the time of the incident, and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 147 of 01/02/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org