Police searching for three men after golf buggy taken for ‘joyride’ in Ballymena

A black golf buggy was taken on an early-hours joyride by three men in Ballymena shortly after 4.30am on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the Galgorm Road area of Gracehill in Ballymena.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Bateman said: “Following the report made to police, it would appear that three men were involved in driving the golf buggy out of the Galgorm Road area, towards Lisnafillon Lane before abandoning the buggy in a nearby field.

“A golf buggy matching the description of the one reported missing, was recovered from the Galgorm Road area shortly after 9am this morning and an investigation has commenced to identify those involved.

“We are aware of social media videos circulating online and would ask the public not to re-share these, but to make contact with police to assist with our enquiries.

“If anyone who was in the area earlier this morning and saw anything suspicious or has dashcam footage please call police on 101, quoting reference 203 of 21/08/23. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”