Police seeking lorry driver after Glengormley man killed on Westlink

Police have said they are keen to speak with a lorry driver after a Glengormley man was killed on the Westlink in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ben Lowry (20), died after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police confirmed Mr Lowry was the pedestrian.

Read more Funeral to take place of 'inspirational' Glengormley man killed on Westlink

Inspector James Murphy said police wanted to speak with a lorry driver that was travelling on the Westlink in the M2/M3 direction immediately before the collision, at approximately 12.48am, passing the Grosvenor Road off-slip.

Police also want to speak with the drivers of two cars in the area immediately after the collision occurred.

"I want to take this opportunity to renew our appeal for witnesses to come forward. In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area, driving on the Westlink, in the early hours of Sunday morning, between 12:30am and 12:50am," Inspector Murphy said.

"Anyone who can help with our investigation is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 104 15/12/19."