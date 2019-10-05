Police seeking 'man in Northern Ireland football shirt' in connection with Ballyclare robbery

The robbery took place on the Mill Road in Ballyclare. Credit: Google

Police are seeking a man wearing shorts and a Northern Ireland football shirt in connection with a robbery in Ballyclare.

The robbery took place at a shop on the Mill Road on Thursday night.

Four men, aged 27, 29, 30 and 45 have been charged with a number of offences, including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident.

The men are set to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

The 45-year-old man was also charged with fraud by false representation and obtaining money by deception and will also appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning in connection with those charges.

"These charges are in connection with an incident in July in which a victim was duped via email into transferring a large sum of money into a ‘scam’ account," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Police investigating the robbery would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Corsa reg RCZ3688, a silver Renault Megane reg DJZ4401, or a man wearing shorts and a Northern Ireland football shirt running along Green Road or in Ballyclare on Thursday evening."

Detectives can be contacted on the 101 number.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.