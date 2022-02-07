Police seeking owner of horses found near Downe hospital
Garrett Hargan
Police have appealed for the owner of a number horses found close to Downe hospital to come forward.
Downe Hospital is a local hospital in Downpatrick, County Down.
At 4.44am on Monday, the PSNI in Newry, Mourne and Down tweeted: “In-between calls for service tonight we found four horses wandering near the Downe Hospital.
“If you know who owns them they were ushered into a nearby field on the Ardglass Road.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.