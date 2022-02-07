Police seeking owner of horses found near Downe hospital

Police have appealed for the owner of a number horses found close to Downe hospital to come forward.

Downe Hospital is a local hospital in Downpatrick, County Down.

At 4.44am on Monday, the PSNI in Newry, Mourne and Down tweeted: “In-between calls for service tonight we found four horses wandering near the Downe Hospital.

“If you know who owns them they were ushered into a nearby field on the Ardglass Road.”