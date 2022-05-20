Police seeking whereabouts of man (26) who failed to appear at Belfast court

Police are keen to trace the whereabouts of 26-year-old Lee Timothy Whelan.

A bench warrant was issued for him on March 9, 2022, when he failed to appear in court for Possession of Class C and Attempted Theft at Belfast Magistrates Court.

Police are also keen to trace him in relation to other offences.

If you know where he is, the PSNI has asked to please get in touch immediately by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote the Op Relentless reference number RM22014176.