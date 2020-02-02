Police seeking woman who helped sexual assault victim after attack in Belfast public toilet

Police are appealing for a woman who helped a sexual assault victim in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

A 23-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in the public toilet in Bankmore Square in Belfast city centre at around 2.15am.

A short time after the incident a 23-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody at present.

The woman police wish to speak to assisted the victim immediately after the attack. It is believed she used the victim's phone to call police.

Detective Sergeant Nick Harris asked the woman to come forward.

“We would like to hear from the individual who approached the young woman and assisted her. You may have information that could assist us," he said.

"The Dublin Road/Bankmore Square area would also have been busy at that time and I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen something that could help the investigation to please call 101, quoting reference 275 02/02/20.”