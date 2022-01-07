Police seize £100,000 worth of cocaine in north Belfast vehicle search

Around £100,000 worth of cocaine has been seized by police following a vehicle search in north Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

The search was carried out in the Oldpark area of the city shortly after 4pm.

Police said the vehicle was searched as part of a proactive patrol by officers.

PSNI Chief Inspector Fox said: “Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday (5th January), Neighbourhood Policing Team officers out on proactive patrol recovered a vehicle abandoned in the Oldpark Road area.

“Officers searched the vehicle and a large quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

“Drugs harm our communities and cause death and destruction to those who take them, leaving families and friends devastated through tragedy. This is an excellent seizure of harmful drugs taken off the streets through good, visible, proactive community-led policing.

“We will continue to work with the public and our partner agencies to seize illegal drugs and prosecute those responsible.

“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”