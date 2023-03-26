Police seize £100k stash of Class A drugs in east Belfast UVF probe

Man arrested and more than £100,000 worth of drugs and £30,000 cash seized by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

Police have seized class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash as part of an investigation to the activities of the East Belfast UVF

During a proactive operation on Saturday, officers stopped a car on Montgomery Road in the east of the city. A search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide.

A 36-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property. He remains in custody at present.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.