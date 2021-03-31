Police seize £12 million worth of suspected Class A and B drugs

The PSNI have seized approximately £12 million worth of Class A and Class B drugs following an international operation with police in Belgium.

The operation took place involving detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit as part of the Organised Crime Task Force, the National Crime Agency, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and police in Belgium.

The PSNI also seized suspected herbal cannabis during a search at a haulage yard in Newry on Tuesday. One man, aged 34, has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "In a separate investigation into the importation of Class A drugs, detectives from the Organised Crime Unit have been liaising with the National Crime Agency and colleagues from the Belgian Police in relation to an ongoing investigation into an Organised Crime Group, which are based in Northern Ireland and believed to be operating on an international scale.

"On Friday 26 March Belgian authorities conducted a search of a vehicle, and subsequently seized a significant quantity of suspected cocaine. On Saturday morning 27 March 2021 two men were arrested by PSNI officers in the Belfast area in respect of this investigation and have been assisting police with their enquiries. They are currently on police bail as the investigation into this criminality continues."

Head of the Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea added: “The cannabis seizure in Newry is the largest seizure to date in Northern Ireland. There is no doubt that by taking these drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland we have significantly impacted the funding stream of this organised crime gang.

“We will continue to work in partnership with our colleagues in the Organised Crime Task Force to identify, disrupt, dismantle and frustrate organised crime gangs, not only in Northern Ireland, but across Europe.”