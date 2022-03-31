Police seize £150,000 worth of Class B drugs hidden in lorry at Belfast Harbour

Some of the drugs received by the PSNI

Police have seized £150,000 worth of Class B drugs from a lorry in the Belfast Harbour area.

The seizure was made on Thursday as part of a pre-planned operation by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs.

Police said the drugs were hidden within a vehicle which was being transported on the lorry and said other items were recovered during a follow-up search at a Co Tyrone property in the Benburb area.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “We have arrested a 49-year-old man, who remains in police custody at this time.

“Organised crime gangs continue to try and smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of Operation Fusion targeting criminality of this nature.

“Through the concerted and targeted efforts of our detectives, alongside key law enforcement partners on the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We remain committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities.

“These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101.”

The PSNI added: “Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.drugsandalcoholni.infohttp://www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”