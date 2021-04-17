Police seize £200,000 worth of drugs in east Belfast UVF investigation

Police have seized an estimated £200,000 worth of suspected class B drugs as part of an ongoing investigation into the east Belfast UVF.

Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) detectives, supported by local officers searched a property in south Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

During the search of the property in the Agincourt Avenue area detectives also seized a van, a sum of cash and a quantity of gold.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug. He remains in custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The harm caused by illegal drugs should never be underestimated, or the commitment of the PCTF to create a hostile environment for those persons involved in such criminality.

"Drug criminals continue to be a priority for the PCTF, because they do not care about the devastation they cause; their only concern is lining their pockets.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”