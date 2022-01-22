Police seize £24,000 worth of cannabis and arrest two men in east Belfast

PSNI stock image.

Niamh Campbell

Two men have been arrested on drug charges after police seized suspected herbal cannabis worth £24,000 during a property search in east Belfast on Saturday evening.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force were conducting a ‘proactive policing’ search of a house in the Clonduff Drive area, when they seized a quantity of suspected cannabis with the approximate street value of £24,000.

Two men, aged 21 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are currently in police custody.

There are no further details as of yet.