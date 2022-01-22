Police seize £24,000 worth of cannabis and arrest two men in east Belfast

Two men have been arrested on drug charges after police seized suspected herbal cannabis worth £24,000 during a property search in east Belfast on Saturday evening.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force were conducting a ‘proactive policing’ search of a house in the Clonduff Drive area, when they seized a quantity of suspected cannabis with the approximate street value of £24,000.

Two men, aged 21 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are currently in police custody.

There are no further details as of yet.