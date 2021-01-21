Police seize £250,000 worth of suspected cocaine

The discovery comes after the search of a property on Sunday

Images of the suspected drugs that were released by the PSNI.

Some of the suspected drugs that were seized by the PSNI.

The PSNI has seized an estimated £250,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

It comes after police carried out a search of a property on Sunday.

During the course of police enquiries following Sunday’s search, detectives from Organised Crime Branch recovered the suspected drugs.

No further details of the seizure have been released.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “This remains an ongoing investigation but illustrates the PSNI’s relentless pursuit of those engaged in such criminality and would encourage anybody with information to contact police via 101.

“You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”