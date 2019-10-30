Police seize £460k of cannabis after searches in Belfast and Larne

Two people have been arrested after police seized cannabis estimated to be worth £460,000 during searches in north Belfast and Larne.

A vehicle was also seized during the searches carried out by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit and the Border Force on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and illegal entry to the UK.

A 44-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B controlled drug, possession of class B controlled drug with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug and transferring criminal property.

Detective Inspector Peter Mullan said: “This is a substantial seizure which illustrates that PSNI is committed to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs and the harm they cause drugs which organised criminals bring to our communities.

"Drugs are a blight on our society and cause damage, not only to users, but to their families and communities.

“Cannabis is the most widely used illegal drug and the most seized illegal drug in Northern Ireland. People should be aware that casual drug use also feeds into the coffers of the organised criminal gangs that supply illegal drugs and who use violence and intimidation to strike fear through the heart of our communities.

Police seized the cannabis after searches in Larne and north Belfast. Credit: PSNI

“We want people to consider when they hand over their money to a drug dealer, where that money goes and what it’s used for; that it’s not being invested for the good of the community. Instead, it’s going to merciless organised crime gangs who peddle their ill-gotten gains with no regard for society.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and I would appeal to the public to speak to us on 101 if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area."