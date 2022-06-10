Police seize £48k worth of drugs and counterfeit items during Shankill searches linked to UDA

Some of the items seized by police.

Class A drugs worth an estimated £48,000, thousands of cigarettes and counterfeit items have been seized during an operation in the Shankill area linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) seized the items as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality.

It follows “proactive searches” at three locations in the Shankill area.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "We also recovered an estimated 10,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts.

"The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”